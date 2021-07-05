Amazon wants to bring Fire TV to your car

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon sees in-car infotainment systems as an intergral part of its Fire TV expansion plans.

Having seen a rapid increase in the number of Fire TV Edition televisions over the last year, the company wants to make further inroads in the auto market.

"We do see interest in the auto segment," said Amazon vice president Daniel Rausch in an interview with Protocol. "Screens are coming to autos in greater numbers, and I'm very interested in being where customers want to be entertained, which is frankly just about everywhere, including on the go.

"It's not just about streaming in the living room. 5G connectivity is going to transform that as well, because you just get a high-quality connection anywhere you go in your car."

Amazon announced its first Fire TV car partnership with Stellantis in March, which resulted in the latest Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models being fitted with Fire TV for Auto entertainment systems.

Passengers can access apps and streaming services on rear screens thanks to Fire TV. They include touch controls and a dedicated Fire TV for Auto remote control - which also adds Alexa voice control.

The front infotainment screen can also access Fire TV services when the car is parked.

"I would give a lot to go back and have that option for the rear-seat entertainment system in our car when I had three kids in 20-odd months," added Rausch.

Writing by Rik Henderson.