Echo Auto gets a 20% saving in Amazon sales

(Pocket-lint) - The Echo Auto has only been in the UK for a couple of months - and if you've been holding out on buying one, now is the time to strike, because Amazon has slashed £10 off the price.

That sees the Echo Auto reduced from £49.99 to £39.99, a 20 per cent saving.

Echo Auto adds Alexa skills to your car. It's powered via USB with a 12V adapter supplied, hooking into your car's audio either via 3.5mm aux input or via Bluetooth.

Once setup - which also requires connecting it to your phone for a data connection - it will behave like other Alexa devices, answering questions, able to play your music on demand as well as being able to control navigation on the connected phone.

It certainly makes many jobs in the car easier, meaning you can just ask Alexa, rather than having to fiddle around with the settings when you want to switch from the radio to your favourite streaming service.

Writing by Chris Hall.