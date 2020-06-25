RingGo, the car parking app in the UK, now has an Amazon skill too, so you can pay for or book your parking by voice through the new Amazon Echo Auto device.

The RingGo Skill is available to install via the Alexa app for iOS, Android or Amazon's Fire OS, then once you've linked your account, you can use simple word commands to pay for locational parking around the country - anywhere where RingGo is supported.

Just say "Alexa, open RingGo" and "park here" and your location will be determined automatically, through your phone's GPS. After confirmation, your parking session will be paid for, totally hands-free.

You can then use the normal RingGo app to extend the session if you are running late.

"The launch of our Amazon Alexa Skill is a much-needed innovation in the current climate and we’re incredibly proud that we’re first to market with it," said RingGo's managing director, Peter O'Driscoll.

RingGo payments are accepted in car parks and on the streets in over 400 towns and cities around the UK. Those supported include London, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Bristol and Middlesbrough. South Western and Chiltern Rail stations are also covered.

Amazon's Echo Auto was launched in the UK on 17 June. It is priced at £49.99 and you can read our in-depth review here.