CEO Jeff Bezos quietly revealed that his company, Amazon, has ordered for 100,000 electric delivery vans from Michigan-based startup Rivian.

During an event in Washington DC focused mostly on Amazon’s plan to help combat climate change, Bezos said he expects the fleet of Rivian vans to be on the road by 2024, according to USA Today's Nathan Bomey. The first vans will start rolling out in 2021, although prototypes could arrive by next year. Amazon's senior vice president for operations, Dave Clark, also tweeted a photo of the van.

Rivian has been around for about a decade. In November, it showed off the R1T pickup truck and the R1S SUV, both of which will start at around $70,000 and can travel up to around 400 miles on a single charge and hit 60 miles per hour in under three seconds. Rivian has said it expects its R1T and R1S SUV to eventually be able to drive themselves, but there is no timeline for that yet.

Rivian has been preoccupied with fundraising as of late, with the company securing investments from several key players, including Amazon, which led a $700 million round earlier this year. Ford is also investing $500 million, with the goal of scoring a new electric vehicle that'll be sold to Ford.

And with Bezos' announcement, we're now learning that Rivian is getting back to working on vehicles, including this new commercial delivery van.