iOttie has announced a new device at CES 2019 that allows you to bring Alexa with you on road trips.

iOttie, the maker of one of the most popular brands of hands-free cell phone mounts for automobiles, is introducing its newest device: the Easy One Touch Connect. What makes this particular model noteworthy is that it has Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant - built right in. iOttie leveraged the Alexa Mobile Accessory kit that Amazon debuted last year for companies that wanted to incorporate Alexa into their mobile accessories.

The iOttie Easy One Touch Connect functions just like iOttie's other devices, which means it can be securely locked to the mount while driving and be just as easily removed with one hand. Almost every car can support iOttie's mounts, as they can slot into air vents or CD players, etc. All iOttie devices use shock-absorbing technology too, preventing your phone from coming loose, even when you forget to swerve out of the way a pothole.

Other features include dual-microphones and noise-canceling software.

But the greatest thing about this new Easy One Touch Connect is that, with the addition of Alexa, old cars can now function like new smart cars off of the lot. It's made to support "most standard Alexa features and capabilities". For instance, it provides access to Alexa Skills, and you can do all the usual things with Alexa, such as ask it to play music, check the weather, get driving directions, control smart home devices, and more.

The Easy One Touch connect was just introduced at CES 2019, but it will be available on Amazon and iOttie.com early in 2019. There's no word yet on US or UK pricing. We'll keep you posted as we learn more. For more announcements from CES 2019, see Pocket-lint's round-up here.