Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio: Alfa's super saloon return (gallery)

Alfa Romeo has chosen the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2016 to make the UK debut of its new range topper, the Giulia Quadrifoglio.

Alfa is positioning the 2017 Giulia as its powerhouse, and rightly so. The top-end beast packs in a turbo-charged 2.9-litre V6 that outputs a hefty 510hp and 600Nm torque to the rear wheels. Double wishbone suspension system, torque vectoring and aluminium composite materials should make for decent handling too.

Outside the car features high-spoke 19-inch wheels, five door ease of access and decidedly classy yet sedate lines. There's no spoiler, there aren't any body kit lines, this is understated for power in a classy disguise, but very much the return of the Alfa in saloon form.

Inside the car is swathed in leather and wood grain inserts. A click wheel control in the centre console plus myriad buttons on the wheel make for what Alfa calls its "human-machine interface".

The car features an 8.8-inch Connect 3D Nav infotainment system with voice activation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also has a 3.5-inch or 7-inch screen behind the wheel for even more at-a-glance information. There's a Harman Kardon 12-channel, 900W system with 14 speakers which should make for an immersive soundscape too.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio will be available to buy from £59,000 and comes in varying trim levels including a more affordable 2.2-litre diesel variant.