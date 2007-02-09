Rover RDX60 prototype found in Longbridge storeroom
Just as the surrounded Third Reich spent much of its dying energy developing machines it thought might turn the tide of war, defunct manufacturer Rover was working on its own white elephant in the days before its demise.
As the former MG Rover factory at Longbridge in England prepares to return to small-scale production of the MG TF sports car, a fascinating glimpse of what might have been has emerged. The RDX60 was the much-needed new medium-sized model charged with saving MG Rover. Recently uncovered deep within the Longbridge site, the prototype is an early model of a five-seat hatchback designed to replace the Rover 45, and compete against the Ford Focus and VW Golf.
Languishing in Longbridge's flight shed where much of MG Rover's secret pre-production work was undertaken, the top-secret test model once formed the centrepiece of the Birmingham company's plans - and with it, the prosperity of the ailing carmaker. Despite looking like the bastard son of a panzer tank and a Wacky Races entrant.
The potentially Golf-rivalling hatchback was based on the thoroughly engineered Rover 75, which had been in production since 1999, and was co-developed with engineering consultant TWR. MG Rover planned to launch it early in 2004 but delays and a lack of cash meant the RDX60 was stillborn.
It's clear the styling was somewhat unresolved, and it is probably for the best that it never saw the light of day.
- UPS will test these futuristic electric trucks in London this year
- Mercedes Benz EQ C all-electric SUV on track to launch in 2019
- Future Volvos will be voice controlled through Google Assistant
- Range Rover P400e review: Is this plug-in hybrid the best 4x4 by far?
- Lyft rolled out 30 self-driving cars in Las Vegas and anyone can hail them
- UK might ban sale of new cars that can't travel 50 miles on electricity from 2040
- Souped-up Teslas to compete in Electric GT racing series beginning in November
- Kia Soul EV review: Good, green SUV fun
- Range Rover Sport SVR review: Land Rover lets its hair down
- BMW reveals Concept iX3 all-electric SUV, will go on sale in 2020
Comments