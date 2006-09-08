  Companies ready themselves for Paris Motor Show

The buzz around the Paris Motor Show is gaining volume, with Mazda, Hyundai, Peugeot and Renault all announcing details of cars they will be revealing.

Mazda's CX-7, MX-5 Roadster Coupe and BT-50 pickup represent the only confirmed production models among the four manufacturers. The European version of the CX-7 is yet another entry to the bugling catalogue of both Mazda's own stable and SUV crossover cars in general. With its chunky yet sexy styling, new powerplants and six-speed manual 'box it will be fighting against the Honda CR-V, Nissan's new QASHQAI, Ford C-Max and more. The MX-5 will be on show with its new retractable hardtop and the BT-50 will hope to woo fans of the Mitsubishi L200.

The Hyundai Arnejs concept will probably for the basis of the Korean companies new C-segment vehicle de to launch in around a year's time, while Peugeot's 207 EPURE is a promise of things to come - both for small coupe-cabriolet cars and fuel-cell technology.

Just as the 206 range got its horrendous yet super-selling CC, so this is likely to become the 207 CC. Using fuel-cell technology on the EPURE, Peugeot says their concept has a range of 218 miles and a top speed of 81mph.

But of all the latest announcements, the Renault Nepta is the most impressive. A futurist luxury cabriolet, the Nept a looks like a cross between Roger Ramjet's plane, a shiny Naboo spaceliner and a bullet. Its amazing lines conceal a monster 420bhp twin turbo V6 engine that can deliver 62mph in under 5seconds.

The flowing, elegant four-seater has wave-shaped panels and a cracking aluminium finish, that looks modern yet feverishly retro. Crazy interior design, including a "suspended" dashboard, rotary gearshift, multimedia centre and illuminated pedals are all great but being a Renault, it's sure to break in a stiff breeze.