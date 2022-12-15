If you’re running an organization that relies on a fleet of vehicles, you need software to manage your fleet. Although it was sufficient in the past, today’s software makes manually tracking your needs obsolete.

Software will make your job easier regardless of your industry. If you run a fleet of any kind, you’ll benefit. Whether you’re running a cab company, a delivery service, or a repair company, here are several reasons to start using fleet management software.

1. You’ll save money

Nothing will drain your budget like excess labour costs. With fleet management software, you can optimize your team’s workday and workflow so that you don’t overspend on labour. For example, with Cetaris, you can digitize work orders, automate your scheduling, track work performed, and more.

Every penny and every dollar adds up over time. For instance, fuel management is one of the biggest challenges supported by software. It’s always worth the effort to save money wherever you can, and using software is one of the easiest ways to achieve this goal.

2. You’ll be better organized

Manually organizing your fleet needs is tedious, time-consuming, and can be inefficient. There’s just too much data to track and analyze manually. With software, however, tracking and analyzing data is automatic. Provided you input the right data, of course.

The biggest benefit to being organized is that you’ll save time, energy, and resources. Every piece of information you need will be right at your fingertips when you need it most.

3. Tracking warranties is easier with software

Do you track your warranties on your fleet vehicles? Do you know which parts are under warranty, and when those warranties expire? If not, using fleet management software will help you stay on top of your warrantable opportunities so that you never miss out on a chance for reimbursement.

The relevance of tracking warranties is often underestimated, especially by smaller companies. However, consider that over the course of ten years you could save thousands of dollars just by pursuing reimbursement opportunities. For instance, you might only have warranties that cover a few hundred dollars here and there, but that will add up over a ten-year period. Getting reimbursed for five $300 services per year will net you $1500 per year, which is $15,000 in ten years’ time.

4. Software keeps technicians on track

You can use fleet management software to keep your technicians on track. If you have an in-house team of techs, you can use the software to schedule shifts and keep each technician working on tasks that are specific to their skillset and abilities. This will reduce downtime, which will also decrease wasted labour costs.

For example, fleet management software can assign specific tasks to technicians throughout the day so they don’t have downtime that wastes payroll dollars. You can program the system to know which tasks are appropriate for which technicians, which will increase the efficiency of your technician team.

5. You won’t miss maintenance requirements

Using software to track the maintenance needs of all your fleet vehicles will ensure you don’t miss out on any important milestones for your vehicles, especially ones that are a safety concern. For example, you can easily track oil changes, tune-ups, and manufacturer-recommended services.

The software will send you or your fleet manager an alert when certain requirements are coming due, and that makes it easier to stay on top of these important tasks.

If you happen to use a fleet oil change service, it will be even easier to track because you’ll likely be getting your oil changes done in clusters. When one comes due, you’ll know there will be several more around the same time and you can look ahead in your calendar to plan them.

6. Software helps meet compliance standards

Part of meeting compliance standards is performing preventive maintenance. For instance, checking fluids and tire pressure are simple examples of preventive maintenance that should be performed by your drivers before they leave for their routes.

On the other side of preventive maintenance, your techs will be performing other forms of routine maintenance on your fleet vehicles. Or, if you don’t have in-house techs, your software will alert you when your maintenance tasks are needed so you can schedule them with your repair shop.

Software makes fleet management easier

As you can see, using software to manage your vehicle fleet is a great way to save money and increase efficiency at the same time. If you’re still relying on manual methods, consider switching to software to take advantage of all the benefits.