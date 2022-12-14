(Pocket-lint) - Are you looking to save some money on Autel MaxiCharger EV chargers? Look no further! Autel is offering $100 off several MaxiCharger AC chargers from 14 to 20 December.

Autel is a global leader in vehicle technology, investing in developing better vehicles and new energy solutions. Autel’s MaxiCharger AC wallbox products are designed to provide clients with economical, efficient, and environmentally friendly charging solutions that meet the needs of today’s electric vehicle owners. With its MaxiCharger, users can easily set up indoor, outdoor, and mobile charging stations for residences and businesses.

The Autel MaxiCharger EV charger is a great way to reduce energy waste and save money. It is also available in various configurations and varying power outputs, so you can find the best solution for your needs from the Autel range. Don't miss this amazing deal from Autel and secure your Autel MaxiCharger EV charger today. The offer ends on the 20th of December, so get your hands on this bargain today!

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Complete overview of Autel MaxiCharger deals

Autel MaxiCharger AC Home 50A EV Charger With Separate Holster

Original Price : $599

Current Price : $499 (Save $100)

Maximum Current : 50Amps | 12kW

Input Cord : Hardwired

Connector Type : SAE J1772

Cable Length : 25-foot

Enclosure Rating : NEMA 4

Status Indication : LED/Autel Charge App

Autel MaxiCharger AC Home 40A EV Charger With In-Body Holster

Original Price : $559

Current Price : $459 (Save $100)

Maximum Current : 40Amps | 9.6kW

Input Cord : NEMA 14-50

Connector Type : SAE J1772

Cable Length : 25-foot

Enclosure Rating : NEMA 4

Status Indication : LED/Autel Charge App

High-speed charging with up to 50Amps of energy

Autel’s MaxiCharger AC Wallbox is a powerful and reliable level 2 smart charger compatible with all EVs and PHEVs with J1772 charge ports and can deliver up to 50 Amps of energy, meaning your car can gain up to 37 miles of range per hour. The MaxiCharger AC Wallbox is perfect for those who need to charge their EV quickly and efficiently - and with up to 50A of power, this high-speed charger is up to nine times faster than level one chargers.

The charger has several customizable features to help you save time and energy. For example, you can set up preset charging schedules and times, enabling your EV to charge when you’re not around. You can also set the duration of your charging session and receive notifications when it’s done. With its sturdy design and high-quality components, you can rest assured that your EV will be reliably charged every time.

The Autel MaxiCharger is the perfect solution for busy people on the go. Instead of waiting hours just to get a little bit of juice, you can get back on the road in record time. With a charge rate of nine times faster than level one chargers, you’ll be able to make the most of your valuable time and immediately hit the road with full power.

Suitable for the most extreme weather conditions

If you’re looking for a charge solution that won’t quit in almost any weather conditions, the Autel MaxiCharger is the perfect option. This powerful charging device is designed to stand up to anything Mother Nature can throw at it. With an IP65 rating and NEMA 4 protection level, you can trust the Autel MaxiCharger to get the job done.

The Autel MaxiCharger has robust housing made from durable materials to ensure long-lasting protection from the elements. The IP65-rated housing is dust-tight and water-resistant, which can withstand rain and snow. In addition, it is thermally insulated, which means it can withstand temperatures from -40°C to +55°C.

Whether you’re charging in an insulated garage or an outdoor parking lot, you can rest assured that your electric vehicle will be charged optimally without safety risks.

Smartphone app provides all the information you need

Autel MaxiCharger offers you the convenience of easily monitoring and controlling your charging from the comfort of your own smartphone. This simple-to-use smartphone app provides all the information you need to ensure you get the best value out of your charging sessions.

It provides comprehensive real-time notifications and reporting, keeping you up-to-date with crucial information such as power consumption, charging times, and electricity costs. You can customize notifications to receive updates whenever criteria are met, such as when charging is complete or when electricity prices are low. Moreover, the app also provides intuitive LED indicators that let you know at a quick glance what the charging status is, so you can ensure that your device is charging correctly and safely.

Regular quarterly or monthly firmware updates

Firmware updates for the MaxiCharger are generally released on a quarterly basis, but important features may be added or improved monthly. These updates are designed to ensure that the MaxiCharger runs on the latest security and safety protocols. This way, even if there have been any recent changes in safety protocols or new threat vectors, your MaxiCharger will be up-to-date and ready to go.

Save costs with intelligent energy management

We’re all looking for ways to save money, especially on energy bills. With Autel MaxiCharger, you can do just that! This intelligent energy management system can help reduce energy costs and maximize energy efficiency.

MaxiCharger utilizes Adaptive Load Management (ALM) to manage energy usage and minimize power loss. With ALM, flexible charging settings, and adjustable power levels, you can control how and when power is used. This can save money by preventing overcurrent trips, charging when electricity prices are low, and ensuring efficient appliance use.

MaxiCharger also provides compatibility with a range of appliances and devices. So, you can keep all your favourite gadgets and appliances properly charged while saving on energy costs. This means you can charge your laptop, electric car, smartphone, or even multiple devices at once without worrying about energy bills.

You can also increase the number of electrically powered devices you can use at home. With the same grid capacity, you can charge multiple devices without worrying about safety risks or energy loss. That’s because MaxiCharger is designed to prioritize safety and efficiency, ensuring that the power needed for each appliance is within the safe range.

Every Autel charger features cutting-edge features and innovative technology, including built-in automatic temperature control, multiple protection systems, and advanced circuit safety. Plus, when it comes to price, Autel MaxiChargers EV chargers are competitively priced, so you have peace of mind knowing you’re getting a safe and reliable product that won’t break the bank.

Autel has a special deal running, giving you a chance to save $100 or more when you purchase one of its MaxiCharger EV chargers from 14 to 20 December. So, if you’ve been considering investing in an EV charger, now is the perfect time to act.