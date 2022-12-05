EE Pocket-lint Awards 2022: Car of the year

(Pocket-lint) - The car category of the EE Pocket-lint Awards has been exclusively electric for the past couple of years. This emerging category of car has seen more launches than ever before, making this a category that gets more and more difficult.

There's greater diversity in the offering, with more models at more prices, from a wider number of brands.

That made the selection even more challenging in 2022.

Car of the year: Kia EV6

That the Kia EV6 won in 2022 should come as no surprise: this is a car that has won many awards and it's easy to see why.

Kia has offered good value for money for a number of years, but in recent times a refreshed focus on design has lead to some great results.

Sitting on the same platform as the 2021 winner - the Hyundai Ioniq 5 - the Kia EV6 offers great range and performance, especially on the GT model, with comfort, practicality and great spec thrown in.

Highly Commended: Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes has begun its electrification journey with gousto, loading the EQE with enough luxury and refinement to make it stand out. Innovation comes from the Hyperscreen (although it's an additional cost) with a user interface that's sophisticated and easy to use.

But great looks to the outside and great comfort to the inside bring the refinement you expect from Mercedes. It does come at a cost, however.

The best of the rest

While Kia took the top spot with the EV6, there's a sibling car on the list in the form of the Genesis GV60. Sitting on the same platform, it has many of the same benefits, but it is a little more expensive. The Nissan Ariya offers a larger size electric SUV which is very clever and refined, while the BMW iX takes electric SUVs into the future. For those looking for something smaller, the Cupra Born offers more affordability and a compact size, without sacrificing Cupra's sporty heritage.

What are the Pocket-lint Awards?

The EE Pocket-lint Awards take place annually to celebrate the best of tech from the previous 12 months. Products need to be fully reviewed by the Pocket-lint team to be considered for the Awards, with judging taking place towards the end of the year. Through a process of longlisting and shortlisting, the panel of expert judges scores the devices to result in the overall winner and a Highly Commended runner-up.

The Pocket-lint Awards was run for 19th time in 2022.

Writing by Chris Hall.