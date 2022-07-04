MG4 electric hatch revealed, destined for September launch

(Pocket-lint) - MG has shown of the MG4 EV, an electric hatchback joining its ranks later in 2022.

With a dearth of affordable electric cars, the compact model is likely to be warmly received, with MG's focus on value for money.

Joining the MG ZS and MG5 EV, the company hasn't revealed many details about the new model, except for the fact that it's sitting on a new platform.

There's confirmation that the battery height has been reduced and that this scalable platform will be used for a wide range of vehicle types going forward.

The specifics we do have include battery options at 51 or 64kWh, with cited ranges of 218-281 miles. That's competitive and it will be interesting to see how this model lines up against the likes of the Vauxhall Corsa e or the Peugeot e-208.

The images reveal an interesting design however, with a panoramic roof and split rear spoiler, and intricate light details across the rear of the car. Around the front there's an aggressive nose, reminiscent of the Cupra Born.

Moving to the interior and there's a modern layout, with digital displays and a simple dash-mounted dial for selecting the drive mode. It looks clean and minimalist and could well prove popular with buyers.

It even appears to offer a wireless charging pad for your phone.

Other details remain to be seen, such as the charging it supports and the power the motors will offer, although it's already been confirmed that it's a rear-wheel drive model.

That's not uncommon in electric cars, with MG saying that it helps achieve a 50:50 weight distribution.

The best electric cars 2022: Top battery-powered vehicles available on UK roads By Chris Hall · 17 June 2022 See our list of the best electric cars available to buy. Top battery-powered cars suitable for UK roads.

We'll await this model with anticipation. We've had some great electric models launched in 2022, but we can't help feeling that a lot of the excitement is going to come from the small car segment in the near future.

Writing by Chris Hall.