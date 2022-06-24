The amazing electric cars of Goodwood Festival of Speed 2022

(Pocket-lint) - Goodwood Festival is Speed is a celebration of the car. Held annually in the grounds of the Goodwood Estate in West Sussex, UK, it attracts thousands to come to show off their cars, get a closer look at cars they've only ever dreamed of owning - and just to soak up the festival atmosphere.

Burning rubber, unburnt petrol, the sweet oily sweat of an old engine, that's what draws people into Goodwood, the smell of nostalgia that hangs in the air.

As some of the most exotic engines, in the most exotic cars, roar and pop up the famous hill climb, this celebration of the car is set against the backdrop which very much looks to the future. There are examples of electric cars everywhere, from the common to the really quite rare.

Here are some of the great electric cars you should look out for at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2022.

There's been a boom in electric cars on the road - we've reviewed many of the latest electric cars - and there's a lot more coming. We hunted out interesting electric cars around the grounds of Goodwood. Some you'll have seen before, some you'll never be able to buy and some will be market leaders by the end of next year.

The BMW i7 is the latest i model to join the ranks, taking electric into the realms of luxury. The most interesting thing about this car is actually in the back seat, where there's a 31.3-inch display that folds down from the roof. Powered by Fire TV, it turns the backseat into a mobile cinema.

That's because the BMW i7 is a car to be driven in. But there's no shortage tech elsewhere, with Level 3 autonomy, a massive 101.7kWh battery and mini touch displays in the doors to control a range of functions. Best of all, it's available to order now.

This is exactly the sort of car that Goodwood Festival of Speed is made for - because you'll probably only see it at an event like this. The Hispano Suiza Carmen is a fully electric hypercar, fusing the incredibly modern with the incredibly retro.

The Carmen packs in 750kWs of power, gull-wing doors, and those enclosed rear wheels, with inspiration coming from the 1938 Dubonnet Xenia. The interior also offers a great fusion of old and new.

A Goodwood debutant, wearing camouflage, but a legitimate first viewing of this model. The story behind this car is amusing: the response to Polestar's concept car, the Precept, was so good, the company decided to make it - basically with no changes.

The aim is for 650W of power for this sporty GT and it's likely to be a popular alternative to the likes of the Tesla Model S. It's due on the roads in 2024.

The Rimac Nevera is likely to be a car you hear about but never see. Not because it's going to be incredibly fast - which it is with a 0-62mph time of 1.97 seconds - but because it's likely to be extremely rare.

Rimac are now working with Bugatti and this brand already has legendary status, not just because Richard Hammond's crash in a Top Gear episode, but ... ok, mostly because of Hammond's crash. You'll find this in the Supercar Paddock, where it belongs.

This is the big one from Lotus, the Evija. It's a £2-million hypercar and we've introduced you to this car before, with Lotus describing it as a calling card for the direction that Lotus is now moving in.

It's worth taking a look at because it's likely to be rare and you might never see one of these on the roads - and it really is a sight to behold.

This is the Lexus RZ and it's likely to be popular, alongside the similar Toyota bZ4X, but the thing that marked this car out at launch was the inclusion of a steering yoke rather than a conventional steering wheel.

You'll be able to get a conventional steering wheel, of course, while there's a 71.4kWh battery, motors front and back and a range of around 250 miles - which sounds close to what we experienced on Toyota's top model.

When Porsche announced the Taycan, we had no idea just how popular it would become. We also had no idea that Porsche would announce a full range of models, but they have.

While the easiest criticism of Porsche is that all its cars look the same, it's worth taking a turn of the Porsche stand at Goodwood to see the different models of Taycan alongside Porsche's other models. The Taycan - in its many forms - is available to buy now.

Many people argued that the Ford Mustang Mach-E wasn't a Mustang. Well, this isn't even a Ford, but it's definitely a Mustang. Based on the 67 Fastback, it is built using officially licensed Ford bodyshells, resulting in an awesome restomod look. It's called the Mustang by Charge Cars.

There's a 63kWh battery, 50kW charging and a range of 200 miles. The 0-60mph time of 3.9 seconds will put a smile on your face. This is a car that looks amazing, even if it's not quite as advanced as some of the models on this list. But there will only be 499 of these made, so it's really quite special.

While the Evija will be out of reach for many, the electric SUV Eletre is likely to be more common, as Lotus focuses on boosting its mainstream appeal.

Performance is the target (this is a Lotus after all) with a 0-62mph time of under 3 seconds - and a target range of 373 miles. Built from the ground up on a new platform, this is a complete departure from Lotus' past, so it's an important car for the brand.

The Renault 5 Prototype has been appearing at shows for a number of years and just as Goodwood is a festival of nostalgia for many people - so is this concept model.

If you look back fondly on the Renault 5 (and all those amazing rally versions) then this will surely tug at your heart strings. Everyone is calling out for smaller electric cars and while Renault already has the Zoe, this could be received with much enthusiasm.

Lucid, a Silicon Valley startup, wants to challenge in the premium electric car space, one of a couple of disrupter brands looking to challenge the establishment. Unveiled in 2016, the first deliveries of the Lucid Air started in late 2021.

The question around the industry will always be whether these startups will make it: Tesla obviously did, but it's taken many years, and ups and downs, to get to the point it's at today. Still, a great looking car loaded with tech.

Ok, so this one is a bit of a cheat because it's another concept car, designed to show us what future AMG models might look like.

But the platform it sits on is in development and will be used for future AMG models similar to this, so it's worth catching a glimpse of this concept car and basking in its glory.

Due to launch in the UK in 2023 - and so far being a limited release - the Fisker Ocean has a solar roof to help top up the battery while it's exposed to daylight. Fisker is another Californian startup looking to make waves in the EV space.

This SUV will rival those in the premium electric SUV space, so the BMW iX3 or the Audi Q4 e-tron for example. The question, of course, is whether people will move to a new brand or choose something from a familiar name.

The best electric cars 2022: Top battery-powered vehicles available on UK roads By Chris Hall · 24 June 2022

We've already reviewed the Genesis GV60 and it's a great electric car. The reason we've put it on this list is because you're likely familiar with the Kia EV6 and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 already - but this is an alternative. It's much the same (in that it's a great car) but it's a little different and that might appeal to some.

As Genesis is a reletively new brand to the UK, it's worth checking out the other models it offers on the stand at Goodwood.

Rivian is another startup wanting to muscle into the EV space. It's been around for a while, getting those in the US excited because this model, the Rivian R1T, was one of the first electric pickups to be unveiled (now there's the Ford Lightning and Tesla Cybertruck to consider too).

As a pickup it might not have the same appeal outside the US, but it's an innovative company and this car always draws a crowd.

Ok, so this isn't as exotic as some of the models on this list - but it's updating one of the best EVs to grace the roads so far. The Kia e-Niro has been hugely successful and this second-gen model looks to continue that (we'll be bringing you a full review in July).

So, while you're admiring all those amazing electric cars, it's worth taking the time to experience the model you'll probably end up buying.

The Solo from Electra Meccanica is designed as a car for commuters, the solution to the problem of urban congestion where everyone is driving around in SUVs. Instead, you can drive this three-wheel electric thing instead.

For many, this is the vision of the future of mobility (see the Citroën Ami too), but we can't help thinking that this design looks a little too much like something from the 1980s, but without the retro charm.

There's no shortage of racing cars at Goodwood spanning many years of competition - but you'll also find the Mahindra M7Electro on display, the company's Formula E car.

Alongside you can also set eyes on the next-gen the M9Electro, which Mahindra is saying is the world's most efficient race car. This third-gen car will be racing in the 2023 Formula E series.

Writing by Chris Hall.