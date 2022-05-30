(Pocket-lint) - DeLorean has unveiled its much-anticipated reimagination of the 80s classic car.

Designed in collaboration with Italdesign, the DeLorean Alpha5 is based on the DMC-12 - the ill-fated sports car that was made even more famous in the Back to the Future movie trilogy.

It retains the gullwing doors and the same approximate shape, but adds curves for a very modern take on the original.

Most importantly, it incorporates an all-electric drive train, with claims that it can accelerate from 0-60mph in just 3.4 seconds, and that the base model can hit "in excess of 300 miles" on a single charge.

That's thanks to a 100 kWh battery pack. Top speed is limited to 150 mph.

Other versions are thought to be coming too, although they are yet to be announced and/or confirmed.

It's interesting that the doors lift up for both sets of seats, so rear passengers can enter through the respective doorwasy as well as driver and front.

Inside, there are few if any nods to the 80s original, with a very modern central console featuring a touchscreen display unit.

A virtual dash for the driver is the only other distinguishing feature at the front.

DeLorean claims the Alpha5 will enter full production in 2024. There's no word yet on pricing.

Writing by Rik Henderson.