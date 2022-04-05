(Pocket-lint) - The DeLorean Motor Company has announced when it will unveil its all-electric vehicle.

The company, which is based in Texas, isn't the same automaker that produced the iconic DMC-12, but it does own the branding rights and supplies parts to vintage DeLorean cars. It's been claiming for more than a decade that it is interested in an all-electric DeLorean with a 100-mile range. But now it appears to be taking things seriously. It began teasing an all-electric vehicle earlier this year via social media with the slogan: "The Future was never promised".

Now, it's providing people with a specific unveil date for that car: 18 August 2022.

Let’s clear things up a bit. The next generation of DeLorean is coming into focus August 18, 2022. For more information read the press release here: https://t.co/Q4Rax2aBC1 #DeLorean #DeloreanEVolved #firstlook pic.twitter.com/H0t0i4ODqv — DeLorean Motor Company (@deloreanmotorco) April 4, 2022

The DeLorean Motor Company has promised to share the EV's official name and provide more details about the vehicle during the event. Three days later, the company said it will display the EV on the Concept Lawn at Pebble Beach. The automaker is describing it as a "long-awaited concept car" that's a culmination of a "40-plus year history with the prestigious design company Italdesign".

Little is known about the EV at this point, but DeLorean’s website features silhouetted graphics that suggest it will feature the DMC-12's gull-wing doors.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.