Gogoro shows off the first solid-state swappable EV battery

(Pocket-lint) - Gogoro has been around for a long time, first launching its electric scooters with subscription-based swappable batteries back in 2016.

It should be noted that these are road-going electric moped-style scooters, not the increasingly popular electric kick-scooters that you see at every turn.

The swappable battery concept has proven quite popular and was a clever way to get around the range limitations that plagued EVs at the time.

Not content with resting on its laurels, Gogoro has been seeking ways to further improve the electric scooter experience.

The company has paired up with ProLogium Technology to show off what it claims to be the world's first swappable solid-state EV battery.

The prototype lithium ceramic battery pack is compatible with Gogoro's current scooters but should deliver a much higher capacity than those currently available.

The companies are targeting a 2.5kWh capacity, up from the 1.7kWh currently offered.

It's not just about capacity, though, solid-state batteries should also be far safer than their lithium-ion based cousins.

Every EV owner's worst nightmare is a battery fire and the less volatile nature of solid-state tech should make these much less likely.

While Gogoro and ProLogium do expect to make this a commercial offering, the companies didn't specify a timeframe.

Most of us will be more excited about the prospect of this tech reaching larger EVs, but for now, this is a promising first step.

Writing by Luke Baker.