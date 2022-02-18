RingGo car parking app now works through Android Auto

(Pocket-lint) - UK parking app RingGo now functions directly through Android Auto, helping you more easily assess how busy various carparks are and where to park when you're in a pinch.

This follows on from the news that RingGo added Apple CarPlay functionality for Apple users back in late 2021, so now the app is tied-in with both the major third-party systems.

The Android Auto collaboration allows drivers to "display the mobile RingGo app on their car's dashboard, making parking more convenient for drivers," says RingGo in its official release.

There are some technical stipulations, in that your Android device must be running Marshmallow or above in a compatible Android Auto vehicle. Seeing as Google's Android operating system is now on version 12, any new devices purchased in the last six years won't have any issue with meeting that requirement.

The addition of the app on compatible cars' digital dashboards makes a whole lot of sense: "Drivers can now alternate between their RingGo parking app, navigation services, music, and messaging, more seamlessly than ever before," says Peter O’Driscoll, Managing Director at RingGo.

As the Highway Code has evolved, it's now illegal to hold a mobile phone in your hand for any reason whilst driving in the UK (it's only permitted if affixed), so having a proper joined-up system where apps display on in-car systems, including via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, is certainly the way that app makers and drivers alike should be looking. Safety and convenience all wrapped into one.

Writing by Mike Lowe.