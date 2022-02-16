(Pocket-lint) - Great Scott! An all-electric DeLorean is in the works?

That would seem to be the case, based on a Tweet by the company, complete with a silhouette teaser of the car (as pictured) along with the hashtag "#DeloreanEVolved" - the capitalised "EV" being the key giveaway.

When it comes to classic cars the DeLorean has an almost cult-like following, largely owed to the DMC-12 featuring in the Back to the Future movie series.

But DMC - that's DeLorean Motor Company (not Disco Mix Club, Devastating Mic Controller, nor Deep and Meaningful Conversation) - wasn't originally a successful car company, collapsing just a couple of years into its early 1980s production cycle.

However, in 1995 the company was acquired, with IP around the DeLorean Motor Company name secured. Since then it has been replacing parts for the small number of DeLorean vehicles still out there (it's thought only 9000 were ever built; remaining models can fetch $20,000-60,000 today, depending on condition).

However, here's where the story takes a twist. In the United States an act was given the stamp of approval back in January 2021 allowing replica vehicles to be produced in low volume. It's something that DMC - which is based out of Humble, Texas - has been waiting on for years and, potentially, could be the reason behind this electric DeLorean.

Our initial thinking is that DeLorean isn't going to reappear as an all-new vehicle though. Not unless it's supported by a considerable and well-established automotive company, because it's simply such an expensive and complex operation given today's regulations. We're fully speculating here, but Tesla's Gigafactory does also happen to be in Texas - now wouldn't that be a tie-in to get tongues wagging and the kind of mad collaboration that Elon Musk would be up for?

Right now DMC isn't giving much away, save for a silhouetted glimpse of classic-looking gullwing doors, creating a V-shape cast front-on, as revealed in that all-important Tweet. We must say, however, that those doors don't follow the exact same shape of the original car, while the 'V' silhouette to the front is also a new point of difference.

When will we get to see more? Well, rumour is for this year - and you can sign-up on the official DeLorean.com site for further info. Here's hoping there's a 15 October reveal date, just to keep all us Back to the Future fans extra happy.

Whether we'll all be in for a glimpse of the past brought right up to date or something altogether more radical we'll just have to wait and see. We are sure it'll go much faster than 88mph though...

Writing by Mike Lowe.