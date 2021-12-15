Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

GM teases an electric version of its GMC Sierra Denali pickup truck

- Will be fully unveiled next year

(Pocket-lint) - GM has released a teaser for an upcoming EV. It made an electric version of the GMC Sierra Denali full-size truck.

General Motors hasn't announced yet when it will unveil the battery-powered pickup, but it will likely be after the Chevrolet Silverado EV debuts at CES 2022 on 5 January. In the meantime, it's giving fans something to chew on: A teaser image that shows the square nose, complete with L-shaped lighting and a large glowing GMC badge atop a massive grille. It also released a teaser video to highlight the illumination capabilities. 

Not much else is known at this point. GM has said it will run on the Ultium electric vehicle battery platform, and it will be assembled at GM’s Factory Zero in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan. It probably won’t go into production likely until early 2023, like the Chevy Silverado EV.

The Sierra is one of GMC’s most popular trucks. It’s also one of the automaker’s largest trucks. It'll compete with the other electric pickup trucks coming to EV market, such as the F-150 Lightning, Tesla Cybertruck, and Rivian R1T. 

For a look at the best EVs currently available as well as the best upcoming EVs, see Pocket-lint's guides:

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 15 December 2021.
