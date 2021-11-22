Future UK home builds must include an EV charging point

(Pocket-lint) - All new homes and businesses built in England from next year will require an EV charging point.

The UK government plans to make it a mandatory requirement of new builds, which it hopes will improve the electric vehicle charging infrastructure considerably in a relatively short amount of time: "We will require new homes and buildings to have EV charging points - with another 145,000 charging points to be installed thanks to these regulations," the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said in a speech at the CBI annual conference on Monday 22 November.

He also revealed that the government will be introducing simpler ways to pay for vehicle charging at all new fast and rapid charging points, including through contactless.

Of course, he also veered a little of the written script during the presentation: "[Electric vehicles] may not burble like sucking doves," he said (as reported by the BBC). "And they may not have that 'vrrrom vrrrom raaah raaah' that you like. But they have so much torque that they move off the lights faster than a Ferrari."

The CBI is a business organisation with the annual conference bringing business leaders together from across the UK. Johnson also highlighted new funding and deals his government is making in the "green industrial revoluton" in the country. This includes a major investments in new schemes to turn wind power into hydrogen.