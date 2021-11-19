Genesis reveals the Electrified GV70, its new electric SUV

(Pocket-lint) - Genesis is going through a phase of expansion, reaching new markets and pushing into the electric segment. The launch of the Electrified GV70 puts battery power into the company's large SUV.

The GV70 is already widely available, but unveiled at the Auto Guangzhou 2021, the model aims to be a luxury alternative for those wanting an electric SUV.

There are changes to the exterior - making the front grille solid and incorporating a charging socket - while the rear of the car has a modified bumper now there's no need for tailpipes.

On the interior the central tunnel has also been lowered to increase the sense of space and to underline the fact that there's no transmission sitting under the car here.

The Electrified GV70 will come as all-wheel drive only, with a total output of 360kW (in Boost Mode), which also boasts a 0-62mph time of 4.5 seconds.

The given range is 500km based on Korean testing standards, although the range per charge is given as 400km - or 250 miles.

Charging is supported at up to 350kWh, which we've seen in other cars from Hyundai and Kia recently.

To keep the interior luxury and peaceful, there's an active noise cancellation system to reduce noise coming into the cabin from the road.

There's plenty of other technology, including a system that will manage which motor and drive shafts are in use, so that you're not pumping power through all the wheels if you don't need to, while there's also am e-Terrain Mode to ensure you have traction in all situations.

There's no word on exactly when the Electrified GV70 will make its way onto our roads, but we'd expect it to be some time in 2022.