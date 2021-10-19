(Pocket-lint) - iPhone partner Foxconn has pulled back the curtain on three prototype electric vehicles, a step that bolsters its credentials as a potential player in Apple's tight-lipped Project Titan.

The trio, which comprises an SUV, sedan and a commercial bus, will live under the Foxtron brand - the joint venture between Foxconn and Taiwanese automaker Yulon Motor.

However, they won't be available to buy just yet. The sedan will be sold to an unspecified automaker outside of Taiwan in the coming years, while the SUV model will hit the market in 2023 under one of Yulon's brands.

For now, these are statement pieces that showcase what the venture is capable of in the EV market.

With Foxconn being the largest assembler of Apple's iPhone, though, it's possible that this push into the auto industry could help it become a key party if Apple continues to pursue its work within the field.

It's not the only move it's made this year, either. Back in February, it was reported that Foxconn would help build EVs for Fisker - possibly in the US - and, in late September, the company shelled out $230 million for an auto plant in Ohio from Lordstown Motors.

"We are no longer the new kid in town. We have gradually built an EV supply chain and showcased our EV hardware," said Young Liu, chairman of Foxconn’s Hon Hai Precision Industry, when unveiling the three vehicles in Tapei.

Liu also noted that the company is aiming to make its EV business a NT$1 trillion ($35.78 billion) business by 2026, though any potential agreement with Apple is likely just as far away into the future.

Though the Cupertino company's car project remains one of the most anticipated advancements in the industry, very little information is actually acknowledged as accurate.

This unveiling from Foxconn, and its continued push into the EV market, is made more interesting because of its ties to Apple in other areas, but that's all it is for now. For anything more concrete than tenuous links like this, we'll likely be waiting a few more years at least.