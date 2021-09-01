Lotus has plans for four electric cars over the next 5 years

(Pocket-lint) - Lotus isn't a brand that's known for launching lots of different models, but that's set to change with a new electric car strategy, announced alongside a breaking ground ceremony for Lotus' new Lotus Technology headquarters in Wuhan, China.

Lotus Technology will focus on batteries, electric motors and all the other stuff that goes into powering an electric car - along with the systems that will control it, provide intelligent driving solutions and more.

The proposed line-up of electric cars from Lotus might make fans baulk, as that list includes two SUVs, and a four-door coupe, before getting to the electric sportscar that might be more typically associated with the brand.

The Type 132 to be announced in 2022 will be an E segment SUV (so that's going to be big) and it will be joined in 2023 by the E segment four-door coupe Type 133 which we suspect will be on the same platform.

The Type 134 D segment SUV will bring things into a smaller SUV in 2025, likely to be more mass market for Europe - but we suspect the focus is on E segment to appeal to China, a market which like bigger models.

Finally, there's the Type 135 which is due in 2026 and will be an all-electric sports car. This is separate to the Evija and will hopefully be more along the lines of the Elise/Exige/Evora which those in the UK would more typically associate with Lotus.

Little else has been said, but batteries from 92-120kWh will be used, which are pretty capacious, suggesting that Lotus will be able to deliver performance, but at a premium price. It's suggested that a 0-62mph time of under 3 seconds will be achievable.

"Transforming Lotus from a UK sports car company to a truly global performance car company has always been at the core of Vision80. The launch of Lotus Technology is a major milestone on the road to making that a reality, while adhering to the unwavering Lotus principles of pure performance, efficiency, motorsport success and, above all, being 'For the Drivers'," said Matt Windle, managing director, Lotus Cars.