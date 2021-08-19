Genesis GV60 takes electric crossovers into the realm of luxury

(Pocket-lint) - Genesis has announced its first electric car based on a dedicated electric platform. The result is the GV60, a crossover style vehicle.

The appearance won't come as a surprise, considering that Hyundai has recently shown off the Ioniq 5 and Kia the EV6, with all these vehicles based on the same platform.

Genesis has applied unique styling, so while the form of these cars is similar - crossover style, so looking like a pumped up hatchback - there's enough to set them apart.

Some features are shared, like the clamshell bonnet, which helps give a more seamless look with fewer body lines towards the front.

Genesis has developed a sporty look for the GV60, with a rear spoiler on the trailing edge, while there are pop-out door handles for a seamless and futuristic finish.

Sitting on the E-GMP platform, one of the advantages of this body style is plentiful interior space. Thanks to a flat floor and no need for any sort of transmission tunnel in the interior, passengers can expect to have plenty of space considering the overall size of the exterior.

Genesis talks of having interior elements like the centre console which appear to float, while there's plenty of luxury adornment on the interior to give this car a lift.

One central feature is the Crystal Sphere. This is not only designed to give you something more interesting than a plastic dial, but can also contribute to the ambient lighting system, while working as the drive selector.

There are some similarities to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 on the interior and that's no bad thing - the Ioniq 5 is a refreshing and exciting electric car and for those looking for something a little more luxury from Genesis, the GV60 will fit the bill.

Genesis hasn't revealed anything about the power behind the GV60, but we suspect it will closely reflect that offered by Hyundai and Kia elsewhere.

That's likely to include a 73kWh battery, with 217PS single motor and 305PS dual motor options and charging at up to 350kW. We'd expect over 300 miles of range, but Genesis will be confirming all the specifics in the near future.

Deliveries are expected in the US market in 2022.