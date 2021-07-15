Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Car news

New F1 2022 car revealed, should help create closer racing

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
1 / 7
Formula One
New F1 2022 car revealed, will hopefully help create closer racing photo 4
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Formula One racing has been accused of favouring the teams with biggest pockets in the past, with regulations and rules allowing a handful to leave the behind thanks to better cars and technology,

However, that is set to change from the 2022 season on. New regulations have been drawn up to level the playing field, so to speak.

Teams will have to adhere to stricter guidelines when it comes to their F1 2022 cars and beyond. And, to give us an idea of what the new vehicles will look like, F1's in-house Motorsports team and the FIA have engineered a prototype.

Unveiled on Thursday ahead of the weekend's British Grand Prix, the car has a few tweaks to make all teams more even.

The best electric cars 2021: Top battery-powered vehicles available on UK roads
The best electric cars 2021: Top battery-powered vehicles available on UK roads By Chris Hall ·

There is less of a loss of downforce when trailing a rival and 10 and 20-metres distance behind. There are wheel winglets for the first time, and a return for wheel covers - which haven't been implemented for over a decade.

The wheels themselves are bigger - at 18-inches - and have a lower profile. While the front nose and wing are redesigned to help the aforementioned downforce.

The rear wing has also been overhauled, with a more rounded design developed to prevent "dirty air" from being left in the car's wake.

And, while the 2022 F1 car will use the same hybrid power unit as the 2021 variants, a new regulation on sustainable fuel means the cars will have to run on fuel with 10 per cent bio-components.

Of course, the livery is purely for show and wil change depending on the team, but we can't wait to see the new car(s) in action.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 15 July 2021.
Recommended for you
New F1 2022 car revealed, should help create closer racing
New F1 2022 car revealed, should help create closer racing By Rik Henderson ·
The best electric cars 2021: Top battery-powered vehicles available on UK roads
The best electric cars 2021: Top battery-powered vehicles available on UK roads By Chris Hall ·
Electric dreams and long-range driving: We drove to Cornwall in an electric car (again)
Electric dreams and long-range driving: We drove to Cornwall in an electric car (again) By Chris Hall ·
Dodge will make an all-electric muscle car to 'tear up the streets' in 2024
Dodge will make an all-electric muscle car to 'tear up the streets' in 2024 By Maggie Tillman ·
Future electric cars: Upcoming battery-powered cars that will be on the roads within the next 5 years
Future electric cars: Upcoming battery-powered cars that will be on the roads within the next 5 years By Chris Hall ·
BMW is making a $12,000 CE 04 electric city scooter that goes 75mph
BMW is making a $12,000 CE 04 electric city scooter that goes 75mph By Maggie Tillman ·
  • Source: 10 things you need to know about the all-new 2022 F1 car - formula1.com
Sections Cars