Dodge will make an all-electric muscle car to 'tear up the streets' in 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
 
- 'American eMuscle'

(Pocket-lint) - During an event detailing its EV strategy, Stellantis, Dodge's parent company, announced Dodge will make an electric muscle car in 2024.

You might've missed the announcement, however, as Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis led the news by proclaiming his auto company “will not sell electric cars". Instead, he said, Dodge will make “American eMuscle". After that, he said Dodge's upcoming EV will “tear up the streets, not the planet". Despite that somewhat muddled reveal, the CEO admitted his engineers are "reaching a practical limit of what we can squeeze from internal combustion innovation".

"Performance made us do it", the CEO explained during the electric vehicle presentation on 8 July 2021. Kuniskis said Dodge engineers know that "electric motors can give us more". He added: "And if we know of a technology that can give our customers an advantage, we have an obligation to embrace it". 

As for Dodge's all-electric muscle car coming in two years, the brief concept that Dodge teased is very reminiscent of the 1969 Charger.

A previous Stellantis EV Day 2021 presentation noted Dodge plans to base its EV on its new STLA Large platform rolling out in 2024. It will allow its cars to go 0 to 60 in as little as two seconds. Plus, it features a maximum power output of 886 horsepower and a maximum range of up to 500 miles. 

