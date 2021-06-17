See the world's first flying racing car in action

(Pocket-lint) - Alauda Aeronautics has flown its Alauda Mk3 electric flying racing car for the first time.

Piloted remotely, the full-scale vehicle flights took place in Southern Australia under observation of the country's Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA). Their successful completion means that speeder races are one step closer.

The eventual goal is to create a full-fledged flying car racing series under the Airspeeder brand.

Airspeeder will hold its first EXA Series Grand Prix races in three soon-to-be-revealed international locations later this year, with pilots drawn from aviation, motorsport and eSports. They will remotely race eVTOL craft through predetermined courses.

"EXA delivers on the promise of a future first shown in science fiction. We are proud to introduce a sport that redefines what humans and machines can achieve together," said Alauda Aeronautics and Airspeeder founder, Matthew Pearson.

"These historic first flights are just the start and we are all excited to begin a momentous new chapter in motorpsort’s rich legacy.”

Pilots sit in a simulator while controlling their craft. Each entered vehicle (up to four) will be identical in form and specifications, with the course mapped electronically. Rapid pit stops will be necessary, to remove and replace batteries. This is now possible within 20 seconds.

Each Alauda Mk3 taking part will have a robotic "avatar" inside the craft to represent a human frame. This will provide engineers with data on the effects of rapid turning, acceleration and deceleration, as it is eventually planned to have fully manned races in future.

An Airspeeder craft is capable of an acceleration of 0-62 mph in just 2.8 seconds. It delivers 320kW at maximum power and can climb to 500 metres.

Airspeeder races are planned to take place across the globe through 2022.

