Gridserve is buying Electric Highway from Ecotricity

(Pocket-lint) - Following recent news that Gridserve and Ecotricity were partnering to revamp the Electric Highway network, it has now been confirmed that Electric Highway is being sold to Gridserve.

That will see Ecotricity able to return to focusing on its core business - green power - leaving the UK's main motorway charging network in the hands Gridserve.

The news will be welcomed by many electric car owners, as the Electric Highway has been very mixed. Having been quick off the mark in providing charging provision for EVs along many of the UK's motorways, the network is now outdated, having lacked the updates to keep up with the evolution of other services.

Typically, an Electric Highway site will have a 50kW charger, but in some cases there are 20kW AC chargers and in some services, 7kW AC chargers, which are as good as useless.

Gridserve is promising to update the network with modern chargers, providing pay at pump options, so you don't have to fiddle with apps on your mobile phone.

The value of the Electric Highway proposition is that it has prominent real estate in many motorway services, often well placed within the car park, close to the on-site facilities.

Gridserve also recently opened its own electric forecourt, with 36 350kW charging points near Braintree in Essex, which is the sort of provision that the UK's EV owners want - and we'll all need as the number of electric cars on the road increases over the coming years.

"It's a real honour for Gridserve to have been chosen by Ecotricity as the organisation to take the Electric Highway forward in its next phase," said Gridserve CEO, Toddington Harper.

"Our purpose is to #deliver sustainable energy and move the needle on climate change, and the upgraded network will provide the confidence for millions more people to make the successful transition to electric vehicles in the earliest possible timeframes."

Writing by Chris Hall.