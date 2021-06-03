Is the AC Cobra Series 4-electric the coolest EV yet?

(Pocket-lint) - AC Cars has unveiled a version of its supercool Mark IV Cobra will an electric powertrain.

The AC Cobra Series 4-electric combines the manufacturer's sleek, sports styling with Falcon Electric's power system.

It comes in two models: a 230kW version that can hit 0-62mph in 4.9 seconds, weighs 1,190kg and has an estimated range of 190 miles; the other a 460kW edition that can hit 0-60mph in just 3.8 seconds. This latter beast weighs 1,240kg and has an estimated range of 160 miles.

The 230kW model will set you back £148,000, while the supercharged version costs £168,000.

"The march of the outstandingly efficient electric AC Cobras is gathering pace now," said AC Cars' Alan Lubinsky.

"Eliminating excess weight brings with it positive benefits for the car’s owner. Lower overall weight reduces energy consumption, allowing the batteries to deliver a longer range and the ability to drive the car to AC’s traditional high standards for speed and acceleration which the marque has achieved over many years."

Both models are available for reservation on AC Cars' website now. Several custom colour variations are available, including AC Rosso Chiaro (red) with Electric White Stripes and AC Electric Blue with Electric Black stripes.

Writing by Rik Henderson.