Genesis Motor announces European launch, promises three electric models in first year

(Pocket-lint) - Genesis Motor - the luxury arm of the Hyundai Motor Group - has officially announced its launch into Europe, wanting to bring the "Genesis difference" to the continent.

It's going to face tough opposition with the likes of Audi, BMW and Mercedes dominating this segment, but Genesis says it's about offering a different choice for customers.

It's all about luxury and refinement, with the models coming to Europe especially tailored to suit European roads, with power and suspension adaptation.

Genesis puts a focus on personal service, with Genesis owners getting a personal assistant - an actual human being - whom they can call upon when needed. Genesis says it will come to you, meaning you don't have to go to a showroom when you want something, you don't have to talk to a dealer.

There will be three studios opening to show off the models, in London, Munich and Zurich.

The big news is that there will be three electric models introduced into the luxury segment.

The first will be the electrified version of G80, on the roads in Europe later in 2021. It was unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2021, with a number of the specs looking similar to other new models we've seen from Kia and Hyundai - 350kWh charging, over 300 miles of range, an all-wheel drive setup giving you a 0-60mph time of 4.9 seconds.

There will also be in-car active noise cancellation to keep things even quieter.

We currently don't know what the other electric models will offer, but rumours suggest that there's a crossover SUV in the works - potentially badged as the Genesis GV60 and sitting on the E-GMP platform.

The third electric model might be a larger SUV, but it's currently unknown.

The models coming to Europe include the Genesis G80 and GV80 SUV, followed by the G70 and GV70 models.

Writing by Chris Hall.