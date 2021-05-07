(Pocket-lint) - Dash cams used to be fairly niche items that you didn't see too often, but over the last decade, they've become hugely popular and commonplace. That means that there's a huge number to choose from when you want to pick one up, so getting a solid one can be surprisingly challenging.

Luckily, Nexar is a name that you can trust in the sector, and its Beam dash cam is a superb new addition to its line of options. We've gathered a selection of reasons why it could be the perfect choice for you.

The Nexar Beam has a great camera at its core - the most important part of any dash cam, after all. It's a full-HD 1080p shooter that makes for extremely crisp and bright footage. After all, the worst thing a dash cam can do is serve up grainy footage that's hard to get detail from.

This means that if you're in a traffic incident or need to review your footage for any reason you'll find it really clear and easy to watch, making for great quality video.

Nexa's dash cams can sense even the slightest movement in your car and start recording immediately, even when the car is parked. This means that you don't have to be in the car and driving to get the protection a camera offers.

Parking incidents (such as someone hitting the car when it was parked) can be downloaded to the user’s phone as soon as it connects to the dash cam, so you're immediately able to review footage and see what exactly occurred. That makes for real peace of mind when you're not even in your vehicle!

Another part of any incident you might need to review is likely to be your location at the time, and while you might have your phone on you, having GPS built into your dash cam is a great way to make the process easier.

That's why the Nexar Beam has it as standard, internal and independent of your phone, letting you review footage against your GPS location to prove that thing happened the way you remember them, potentially saving you from huge bills.

Of course, another key concern when shopping for a new dash cam is how much footage it can store. With rolling video storage, the default build for the Nexar Beam has 32GB of internal storage, enough to keep the last four hours of footage. That should be more than enough for most people's uses.

However, if you do want more of a bank of video, you can opt to upgrade to a bigger capacity - you can buy the Beam in configurations with up to 256GB of included storage, raising that limit to a 36-hour backup. Best of all, though, Nexar offers completely unlimited cloud backups for your clips, without a subscription, meaning you could save loads of money compared to other pricey services, and have just the same ability to save your video to the cloud.

Once you've got your Nexar Beam, it's also important to know that the device is really easy to install. There's an included suction mount to use to fix it to your windshield, and included adhesive if you've got a flat windshield.

It's powered from your cigarette lighter port, and an included cable connects it quickly and simply - just like that, you're all ready to go. Plus, it has a smart quick-release mechanism to let you easily detach the camera from its mount if you're worried about theft.

Finally, hardware is nothing without good software, and Nexar's companion app is really impressive, letting you review your footage and watch the camera's stream live, and including a parking mode to assist with lining yourself up even if your car doesn't have parking cameras built-in.

You can report incidents through the app, back your footage up to the cloud without any limits, and all of it is super easy to use and navigate around, which is most important of all. It all comes together to offer a seriously superb package, so if you feel like the Nexar Beam might just be right for you, check it out on the Nexar website now.