(Pocket-lint) - By 2030, the sale of fossil fuel-only vehicles will be prohibited in the UK. Car manufacturers will only be able to make electric or hybrid cars for British roads. And even sales of hybrids will be banned from 2035.

It's a decision by the government that has already prompted Volvo and Land Rover Jaguar to commit to an all-electric future.

However, 2030 is relatively close and one major player in the electric vehicle charging business, Ionity, claims that there is a lot to be done in less-than nine years: "There's a big task ahead of us to get ready for that for that target date," Pocket-lint was told by the company's UK and Ireland country manager, Pia Bretschneider.

"I think that it's the lack of a charging infrastructure that's the key concern now."

That's where Ionity hopes to step in. It already supplies more than 300 renewable energy charging stations around Europe, including the UK. That includes high-power 350kW stations at regular intervals. It hopes to expand that greatly in the coming years.

Instead of one or two charging points, which is the norm at present, the company is installing mulitple points in each location: "We're always trying to install hubs," she added.

"We install four to six chargers at every location, just to give the customer convenience, so they don't have to queue. Also confidence that, in case one charger is broken, they still have a number of other chargers that they could use."

One issue to overcome though is space. Ionity currently installs the vast majority of its charging solutions in motorway service stations, which can afford the space for multiple chargers, but urban petrol stations is another thing entirely: "Most of our stations that we have currently in the UK, they are on the motorway network or motorway services. And we have enough space to expand on those those locations.

"But, of course, there are some locations - like the traditional fuel filling stations - that are typically limited in space. They have tanks underneath the ground. So, I think space on some locations will be a challenge."

That doesn't mean it's unachieveable, just a challenge. Certainly, Bretschneider believes that, eventually, petrol stations could be replaced by electric equivalents: "I do think that, in the future, it might not be a matter of having a traditional petrol filling station with one or two chargers, it might be completely electric. I do see see that happening.

"But right now, I think it's still too early."

