Foxconn to build electric vehicle for Fisker, possibly at US factory

It will be Fisker's second car

(Pocket-lint) - iPhone-maker Foxconn has partnered with Fisker Inc to build electric vehicles for the EV startup founded by Henrik Fisker.

The two companies announced on 24 February 2021 that Foxconn will build Fisker's second vehicle, which is due to arrive sometime in late 2023. They have yet to formally announce the second vehicle, but the companies said they hope to make 250,000 vehicles or more annually.

Keep in mind Fisker is expected to start production on its first vehicle, the Ocean SUV, at the end of next year. It claims to have 12,000 reservations for the Ocean. Fisker's Ocean SUV will still be built by automotive supplier Magna, which assembles the I-Pace electric SUV for Jaguar Land Rover.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Foxconn is considering building Fiskar's second car in the US at the Wisconsin factory that former President Donald Trump helped unveil. The three-year-old factory was originally supposed to be used to make LCD panels, with Foxconn pledging to invest $10 billion and create 13,000 jobs. It's invested just 3 per cent of that total, however, and the biggest building on the site is just a storage facility.

Foxconn is working with other EV companies beyond Fisker, including China's Geely and Byton. Foxconn said in January 2020 it will also make electric vehicles for Fiat Chrysler, but the status of that agreement is unclear since Fiat Chrysler merged with France’s PSA Group to become Stellantis.

Foxconn to build electric vehicle for Fisker, possibly at US factory
