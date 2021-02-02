UK government pledges £20m to hasten EV chargepoint rollout

(Pocket-lint) - The UK government will invest £20 million in order to greatly improve the number of electric vehicle chargepoints in the country. It believes the new funding could double the amount of points available at street level.

Local authorities are encouraged to apply for funding to pay for installation in their areas as part of the On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme. Transport secretary Grant Shapps has contacted British councils by letter.

The scheme was originally launched in collaboration with the Energy Saving Trust in 2017 and has seen nearly 4,000 government-funded chargepoints appearing across the UK. Now continuing until at least 2022, it is hoped a further 4,000 will become available for users to charge their electric cars.

"From Cumbria to Cornwall, drivers across the country should benefit from the electric vehicle revolution we’re seeing right now," said Shapps.

"With a world-leading charging network, we’re making it easier for more people to switch to electric vehicles, creating healthier neighbourhoods and cleaning up our air as we build back greener."

The extra funding continues Prime Minister Boris Johnson's 10 point plan to transition the entire country to an all-electric vehicle future. The sale of petrol and diesel cars and vans will be banned from 2030.

There are also plans to install more than 2,000 rapid charging points up and down the UK in the next decade.

Writing by Rik Henderson.