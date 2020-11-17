(Pocket-lint) - Last month, Harley-Davidson unveiled its first ebike, the Serial 1. At the time, the company didn't provide too many details. Now, however, it's announcing four models, all of which are up for preorder.

Harley-Davidson is one of the most iconic motorcycle brands in the world, but whether that brand value translates outside of its sector is something that's a little less clear. Still, it looks like it's trying something new in the form of the Serial 1 electric bicycle. That title comes from the name of a subsidiary set up after some R&D within Harley-Davidon - Serial 1 Cycle Company.

Its four Serial 1 models are called MOSH/CTY, RUSH/CTY Step-Thru, RUSH/CTY, and RUSH/CTY Speed. The MOSH/CTY is the "cheapest" model, starting at $3,399. You can get it in four different frame sizes. It comes with a 529Wh removable battery that provides between 35 and 105 miles and takes 4.8 hours to charges. It tops out at 20mph in assisted mode. The other three RUSH/CTY models start at $4,399.

The RUSH/CTY Step-Thru model has the same battery and top speed as the MOSH/CTY. It also offers a single-speed drivetrain with a "step through” design (lacks the top crossbar) and a 1.5-inch LED screen that displays information like the ride mode, speed, odometer, battery level, and headlight status. You can get this screen on all the Serial 1 bikes except the entry-level MOSH/CTY.

The RUSH/CTY and RUSH/CTY Speed models are considered the highest-end models and are practically the same, except the Speed model maxes out at a speed of 28mph, whereas the other goes up to 20mph. Both bikes have a 706Wh battery that takes 6.5 hours to charge, and instead of having a single speed drivetrains, they have the Enviolo Automatiq shifting system (variable transmission).

The bike's design does indeed bear some resemblance to the curves and shapes familiar to Harley riders the world over, while obviously slimming them down with a much thinner and lighter frame. It's designed to resemble the first motorised bike that Harley-Davidson made, down to the white tyres. It's got a flexible chain and a box between its pedals that likely holds the motor.

The battery is most likely concealed within the bike's frame. The RUSH/CTY starts at $4,499, while the Speed model costs $4,999. The first three models in the Serial 1 range are now available to preorder, with delivery set for next March. The top-end RUSH/CTY Speed model will arrive sometime next summer.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.