Hummer EV 'supertruck' will do 0-60 in 3 seconds, drive diagonally

(Pocket-lint) - GMC has unveiled the new Hummer, giving birth to an electric supertruck. The Hummer, which previously symbolised automotive excess, is back - and wanting to dominate on and off road in its new guise.

The look of the Hummer is reminiscent of the older versions of this truck, but there's a space age facelift to it, with a front LED light bar and a cool charging indicator built in. It also doesn't scrimp on the electric power either.

It runs an 800V system, meaning that it can charge at 350kW, making it one of the fastest charging vehicles on the road. GMC is saying that you'll get around 350 miles from the battery and that charging rate will give you 100 miles in 10 minutes on a charger. (We don't know what the actual battery capacity is right now.)

The headline boast is that the motors will give you 1000hp and accelerate from -60mph in around 3 seconds, which is frighteningly fast - and clearly designed to demonstrate that it's not only the Tesla Cybertruck that can hit these impressive figures.

But Hummer is keen to stress that this isn't just a soft electric makeover, it's a very capable offroad vehicle, with a load of tech to help this happen. One key addition is that there's rear-wheel steering. This will allow a tighter turning circle and improve handling, but thanks to a Crab Mode, you'll actually be able to drive the Hummer diagonally.

Other features might be what you expect from an offroad champion - full under body armour, adaptive suspension that will give you up to 6-inches of lift, and an array of 18 cameras to give you complete vision around the car - including front and back underneath.

You'll also be able to lift out the glass roof panels and store them in the frunk (front trunk) so you can let the sunshine in. Yes, we're sure there will be plenty of people cruising Californian highways topless in the new Hummer EV.

Production of the new Hummer EV won't start until late 2021 and we'll expect to hear more on the prices and models available closer to that time. Don't expect it to be cheap.

