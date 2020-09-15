GMC's EV Hummer launch date announced, coming 20 October

(Pocket-lint) - GMC has been teasing an all-electric comeback for its Hummer supertruck for quite some time - since mid-2019, in fact - but the wait is nearly over. It has announced the launch date for the EV edition as 20 October 2020.

Boasting up to 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 LB-FT of torque, and acceleration of 0-60mph in just three seconds, the GMC Hummer EV will be everything a Hummer fan should expect, plus zero emissions.

We don't yet have many more details on the truck, but a new video gives us a glimpse of its body work and one of the features.

Crabwalk will automatically turn all four wheels to move the vehicle sideways (almost). We presume this can be utilised as a parking feature, but not sure of other applications as yet.

It's referenced in the tagline being used by GMC: "Sometimes the biggest leaps forward are actually diagonal."

As well as see the unveiling of the Hummer EV in October, interested parties will be able to reserve one.

The launch is likely to be virtual and hosted on the dedicated webpage gmc.com/electric-truck/hummer-ev. There you can also enter your email address for updates and information.

In the meantime, you can keep up with the latest on other future electric vehicles in our handy round-up here: Future electric cars - upcoming battery-powered cars that will be on the roads within the next five years.

Writing by Rik Henderson.