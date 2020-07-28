The Nextbase 622GW dashcam uses What3Words to locate you in emergencies

(Pocket-lint) - Police forces and other rescue organisations are increasingly using What3Words to locate people and now Nextbase has brought the technology to a dashcam.

The $399/£249 Nextbase 622GW is available from Halfords in the UK. It offers 4K recording with image stabilisation and Amazon Alexa voice control. Plus there's also intelligent parking mode that'll automatically start recording if it detects your car has been bumped in the car park - it doesn't need to draw power from your car to do this.

While mobile devices can, of course, use GPS to locate you - and sharing that information is easier than ever - GPS data isn't exactly user friendly. That's where What3Words comes in, allocating every place on earth an easy-to-understand three-word code that pinpoints your location within three metres.

More and more services are using What3Words - the AA announced at the tail end of last year that it would be using the service.

You can also play back footage in super slow motion at 120fps on the 3-inch screen so you can isolate the exact imagery you want. There's also enhanced night vision, too. Of course, you can also transfer footage to your mobile device and the 622GW includes 5GHz Wi-Fi for even faster transfer speeds to newer phones.

