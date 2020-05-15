The UK government has released a paper outlining ambitious plans to increase the country's rapid charging points greatly. It aims for all electric car owners to be able to speedily charge their vehicles at all motorway service stations by 2023.

At present, service stations offer an average of two high-speed charging points - which is often not enough for the amount of electric cars visiting at once.

The plan is to increase that to at least six per station in the next three years.

By 2030, it hopes to have around 2,500 open-access rapid charging points installed across the UK's motorways by 2030 (from just over 800 available today). And, by 2035, that should rise to 6,000 - enough to meet the rising demand for electric vehicles.

This target should also allow the government to enforce its plans to bring forward the date where it prohibits the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles in the country. That is currently under consultation, with an even faster transition on the table too.

Rapid charge points are those capable of between 150 to 350kW charging. They can charge an electric vehicle in a third of the time of a standard electric charge point (at 50kW).

A high-powered charge point is capable of supplying around 120 to 145 miles of distance for just 15 minutes of charge time.