Hydrogen fuel cells: Everything you need to know about the future of sustainable transport

Fuel cell technology has been in development since the late-1800s and hydrogen fuel cells have been around since the early-1930s. However, they have never been as widely discussed as they are today.

That's because the technology is almost at a stage where it can be employed in consumer vehicles on a mass scale, with fuel cells able to drive electric motors and maintain zero emissions without needing to be replenished every 100-200 miles.

What is hydrogen fuel cell technology?

A fuel cell is similar to a battery in some ways - it essentially provides an electrical current.

However, while a battery stores energy a fuel cell generates its own. It uses a fuel source - in this case hydrogen - which chemically reacts with the oxygen in the air to create an electrical charge. This electricity can then be used to power machinery or, in the case of consumer vehicles, either power the drivetrain directly or to top up a rechargeable battery that subsequently drives it.

And, unlike combustion alternatives, the waste products of the process are just a little heat and water (H2O). It is therefore a zero emission technology well suited to the future of clean, green travel.

Hydrogen fuel cell benefits

As well as zero emissions, hydrogen is a sustainable fuel in comparison, say, to fossil fuel alternatives. It is even ecologically friendly to produce.

Many hydrogen production plants run on solar or wind power and use electrolysis to extract it from water - seawater, even. This method has a very low carbon footprint and the gas released into the air during manufacture is simply oxygen.

The pure hydrogen produced this way is ideal for low temperature use, such as in fuel cells for cars.

Of course, not all hydrogen production plants are fully green and some still use fossil fuels as part of the process, but it is hoped that electrolytic methods can be ramped up in scale over time to ensure that the entire chain becomes as carbon zero as possible.

Another benefit to fuel cell technology over other low or zero emission rivals is that the cells can potentially produce a lot of power for relatively small devices. That means a car using hydrogen as a fuel source should be capable of travelling much greater distances than an all-electric equivalent.

Hydrogen fuel cell barriers

It's worth noting though that, while there are obvious wins for using hydrogen as a fuel type for cars, there is one particular barrier that is preventing manufacturers from mass market hydrogen vehicle production at present: accessibility.

Unfortunately, even though the technology and hydrogen production facilities have been around for decades, the infrastructure is not in place to support consumer cars on a large scale. There is a distinct lack of refuelling points, basically.

There are only 14 publicly accessible refuelling stations currently available around the UK. And most of those are in or near London. There is just one in Northern Ireland - in Ulster.

One of the largest UK hydrogen refuelling networks, Motive Fuels (formerly ITM Power), currently only has four sites. It plans to build more, but it's currently far from enough to consider the fuel as a viable consumer option right now.

Another possible barrier is safety. Hydrogen is a highly flammable gas and its transport to and installation of safe storage solutions are both costly undertakings - at least initially. There are upsides in that it is non-toxic, unlike petrol and diesel, and dissipates quickly, but it needs to be handled with care which requires specialist equipment that the vast majority of conventional fuel stations do not currently support.

This may change quickly, however, because hydrogen is being considered as a replacement for natural gas for things like domestic heating. This might see hydrogen production and infrastructure change dramatically to replace gas, while having the benefit of being in a better position to service hydrogen vehicles too.

What hydrogen fuel cell cars are available now?

The lack of consumer accessibility is clearly a major barrier for car manufacturers. They are unlikely to invest heavily in production until the infrastructure is in place to support their vehicles.

However, there are a couple of commercially available options on the market already, from Hyundai and Toyota. And the BMW Group has committed to testing a hydrogen car prototype with one eye on the near future, while Land Rover teseted hydrogen fuel cell vehicles on the roads in 2021.

The Hyundai Nexo is one production car commercially available in the UK right now. Unfortunately though, it'll set you back just shy of £70K.

It was more recently joined by the second-generation Toyota Mirai, which is a little cheaper, has a sleek design and a potential range of up to 400 miles.

That's thanks to an on-board battery as well as the hydrogen fuel tank and fuel cells.

Toyota has also partnered with BMW to provide the fuel cell tech for the German group's i Hydrogen NEXT concept, which is currently in the testing phase.

It will still be a while before BMW builds a production hydrogen car though: "At the earliest in the second half of this decade," the company said in a statement.

To be fair, these are still very early days for hydrogen fuel cell technology - at least for in-car use. And, it is likely we will have to wait several years before hydrogen fuel cell technology hits the magic blend of affordability and availability.

But thankfully, in the meantime, car manufacturers are committed to the continuing development of all-electric technologies, which should serve them in good stead until the real game changer fully arrives.