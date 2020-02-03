Buying a new car is never an easy choice, even more so when you're just starting out on the road and things like insurance prices can make most cars unrealistically expensive.

Luckily, there are plenty of affordable superminis to consider which are ideal for young drivers for various reasons.

Research from Compare the Market has put together a list of the most affordable cars for new drivers, based on price, insurance costs and running economy. We're breaking them down here for you to enjoy.

The basic Volkswagen Up comes with a small 1.0-litre engine but one that's capable of as much as 89bhp. The lesser models also have brilliant fuel economy with around 54mpg making it as affordable to run as it is fun.

The VW Up is usually in insurance group two and therefore is a great option for young drivers who are usually penalised for their age. We reviewed the more powerful Up GTi and thought it was a lot of fun to drive and young drivers will love it too.

It might not be quite as snazzy or stylish as the Volkswagen Up, but the Skoda Citigo is still high on the list, thanks to a lower starting price and one of the lowest insurance groupings too.

This car also has around the same fuel economy too making it an excellent option for new drivers.

The Hyundai i10 is probably one of the more stylish cars on this list, it's also another supermini with a 1-litre engine capable of just 66bhp which should keep drivers out of trouble.

The Hyundai i10 also sits in a low insurance group and gets around 55 miles per gallon too. All that goodness comes at just over £10,000 so it's a great option to consider.

The Citroën C1 is the most affordable car in the company's line-up, it's also another small but economical car which is cheap to run and affordable to buy too.

This is another 1.0-litre car that is capable of as much as 56 miles per gallon and sits nicely in a low insurance group too.

The Peugeot 108 is pitched as a city car and that's where it shines the most. Though it might not do as well on motorways, the 108 might still be worth a look if you want a good runaround.

The Peugeot 108 shares the same chassis, engine and more as both the Citroën C1 and Toyota Aygo so it's easily comparable. When we drove the 108 in 2014 we found it easy to drive, cheap to run and pleasantly affordable too.

The original Fiat Panda dates back to the 1980s and it has certainly come a long way since then, with around eight million sold since it first launched.

The latest model retains the charm of the Panda with the added bonus of affordability and convenient design. It has a slightly bigger engine than some of the other cars on this list (1.2-litre) and therefore gets fewer miles per gallon, but is still a great run about.

The well-known and much-loved Fiat 500 is a regular sight on the road and for good reason. It certainly has an adorable design as well as an eco-friendly setup which is bound to please a young audience.

A punchy 68bhp 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine makes the Fiat 500 fun to drive but maintains around 51 miles per gallon as well. It's a touch more expensive than other cars on the list, but well worth considering.

The Renault Clio is another classic supermini that's well-loved around the world. It first hit the roads in 1990 and went on to become one of the best-selling cars in Europe in the years that followed.

Like the other superminis on this list, the Clio is affordable, economical and still pleasant to drive too. A small engine, great mpg and a low insurance group make this car a great choice for new drivers, though it is a little pricier to buy.

The Seat Ibiza is one of the more expensive cars on the list, with even the basic model costing upwards of £15,000, but you do get a lot of car for that money. A stylish looking machine that's still economical to run and fun too.

We found the latest iteration of the Ibiza to be a much more impressive car than previous models and a superbly engineered everyday driver too.

The Volkswagen Polo was one of our recommended cars in 2018 and it's also one of the best-selling cars in the UK too. It might not have the power and respect of the Golf, but it's still a great car. Comfortable, capable and cheap to run too.

The Polo appears on the bottom of the list due to having a high starting price (at around £15,390) and one of the lowest mpg ratings but is still a car well worth considering.