Electric taxis could be charged wirelessly in future, UK trial underway

The UK government is funding a trial to charge electric taxis wirelessly at ranks, rather than needing to be plugged in at charging stations.

Electric taxis in Nottingham are to be fitted with wireless charging hardware as part of a six-month trial in the region.

The Department for Transport is ploughing £3.4 million into the pilot scheme, which will charge taxis at ranks in the city while they wait for passengers. If successful, it could be rolled out to other areas around the UK, even as an option for consumer vehicles.

"Taxi drivers up and down the country are at the vanguard of the electric vehicle revolution, playing a leading role in reducing air pollution in our city centres where people live, shop and work," said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

"New wireless technology will make using an electric taxi quicker and more convenient, allowing drivers to charge up at taxi ranks before heading off with their next passenger."

Initially, 10 Nissan and LEVC electric taxis in Nottingham will be fitted with the technology needed to make the most of conductive charging.

The scheme is being run in partnership with Cenex, Sprint Power, Shell, Nottingham City Council, Transport for London and Coventry University.

Nottingham City Council will retain ownership of the vehicles and provide them rent free to drivers: "Nottingham is excited to host the trial of this new type of innovative charging technology, keeping us ahead of the pack," explained deputy leader, Councillor Longford.

"[It will] potentially take us a further step forward towards our goal of being carbon neutral by 2028."