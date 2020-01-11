General Motors is planning to announce an all-electric Hummer pickup truck next month, according to a new report.

The Wall Street Journal said the vehicle will be teased during the Super Bowl 2020 on 2 February through a new commercial starring LeBron James. It also said GM plans to sell the truck starting in 2022. The vehicle will sport the Hummer name but will be sold under the GMC brand.

GM stopped production of the Hummer roughly a decade ago. A civilian twist on the iconic military Humvee, the Hummer was the poster child of a gas-guzzling era. The overstated SUV enjoyed its time in the spotlight, becoming synonymous with action hero Arnold Schwarzenegger. But soaring gas prices and the 2008 financial crisis brought about change and the end of Hummer.

With interest in electric vehicles rising alongside increasing environmental concern, there have been plenty of rumours about the Hummer being reborn as a clean, green, oversized offroad machine. Bloomberg first claimed last summer GM wanted to resurrect the Hummer brand. But, at the time, it was a long way from being any sort of confirmation. Not to mention that electric SUVs on the market were rather rare.

That said, SUV and pickup trucks are extremely popular in the US right now. And GM has said it plans to release 20 new electric vehicles across all its global markets by 2023. Perhaps it thinks a splashy Super Bowl ad is the right way to finally celebrate the rebirth of Hummer as a modern EV.