Best Bond vehicles: The best cars, planes and more from the films

When you think of the James Bond films and vehicles in the same sentence, you probably immediately think of Aston Martin. Bond's chosen mode of transport has included many other vehicles over the years though. Some weird and whacky, so simply magnificent.

We're rounding up the best vehicles from the James Bond films for you to enjoy. From fast Aston Martins to high-tech monsters.

The Aston Martin DB5 might be the most well-known and iconic of all the Bond cars, but the Lotus Esprit S1 is possibly one of our favourites. After all, who wouldn't want a car that could drive underwater without rusting or sinking into the deep? Plus it looked awesome as well.

In 2014, that car went up for sale on an eBay auction for a cool $1 million.

Ok, so it might not be "the best" but it is the first Bond car. The Sunbeam Alpine might not have been the sexiest of cars, but it packed some punch and was even favoured by Stirling Moss.

This car played a big part in 1962's Dr. No and was involved in some classic car chases too. It lacked the gadgets of other Bond cars, but still Bond managed to style it out.

The hilarious and cute Acrostar BD-5J was a tiny jet that appeared in the opening sequence of Octopussy in 1983 and saw Roger Moore up to his usual antics.

The Acrostar was a real plane and came in homebuilt form allowing pilots to build their own. It was an impressive little thing as well, topping out at a maximum speed of 232 mph.

One of the most unlikely Bond vehicles, the Citroën 2CV added some hilarity to the 1981 Bond classic, For Your Eyes Only. It was battered, smashed and involved in a classic downhill chase that saw it jumping over a baddy car in the process.

Bond isn't all just about fast cars and fast women, sometimes he used other interesting, hilarious or ingenious ways to get around. In Octopussy Roger Moore used this one-man boat disguised as a crocodile to sneak about. Utter classic.

The Toyota 2000 GT that appeared in You Only Live Twice was a very special edition of a car that had already only seen a limited run. Only 300 of these cars were produced. It was seen as the first Japenese supercar and was said to be a lot of fun to drive.

The one that appeared in the film was a faux soft-top version of the classic car. You couldn't buy a convertible version of this car, it was made this way just for the Bond film and some say that was only the case because Sean Connery was too tall for the standard model.

The BMW 7 Series is known for being a high-quality and luxury vehicle. But Bond's 750iL was even more special. Not only did it pack the classic 5.4 litre V12 engine, but also boasted an armament that included 12 rockets, tear gas dispensers, a reinforced chassis and more.

The highlight was most likely the system that allowed Pierce Brosnan's Bond to control it remotely using his phone.

American muscle cars are not what you'd expect to see a British secret agent driving, but Bond has always been full of surprises.

In Diamonds Are Forever, Sean Connery used it to evade police in a high-speed chase through the streets of Las Vegas. The classic scene included seeing Bond putting the car up onto two wheels to get down a narrow alleyway.

The Hornet might not be the sexiest of Bond vehicles, but it did pull off one of the most memorable performances in the series. During 1974's The Man with the Golden Gun, Roger Moore's Bond pulled off a 360-degree twisting corkscrew jump across a broken bridge while chasing Scaramanga.

An awesome stunt and one that earnt the car a place in the Guiness World Records for performing the "first astro spiral used in a movie".

The Jaguar CX75 appeared in 2015's Spectre, but not as Bond's car but instead that of Mr. Hinx - one of the assassin's working for Spectre.

Seven of these cars were supplied for the film and were apparently "constructed around a spaceframe built to World Rally Championship spec". The CX75 was kitted out with a 1.6-litre turbo and supercharged engine backed by two electric motors making it nippy and nifty.

Although not thought of too highly in the real world, this car was fairly awesome in Die Another Day. Not only was it packed full of the usual gadgets and weapons, but it also could turn invisible at the mere click of a button. Who wouldn't want that?

Of course, no list of the best Bond vehicles would be complete without the iconic Aston Martin DB5. It appeared in various Bond films including Goldfinger, Thunderball, Goldeneye, Tomorrow Never Dies and Casino Royale.

This iconic car boasted all sorts of gadgets from wheel slashing blades to machine guns built into the front wings and more. One of the official cars was up for auction back in 2010 and another is going to auction at Sotheby's on 15-17 August 2019. It's expected to fetch as much as $6 million as well.

Another classic Bond car, this time from The Living Daylights. The Aston Martin V8 Volante might not have been the sleekest or most interesting looking Aston, but it was still a cracker. Especially interesting with the ability to suddenly sprout skies and tear up the snowy slopes. The addition of rocket boosters only made the V8 Volante even more appealing.

In You Only Live Twice, Bond used a Wallis WA-116 Gyroplane, amusing known as Little Nellie. Unlike the commercially available versions, this one was equipped with a machine gun, rocket launcher and flame thrower. It was also used in one of James Bond's only air battles.

Another classic Bond vehicle not to be underestimated. Bond used this three-wheeled taxi in Octopussy to make a quick escape. Of course, like other vehicles in the series, this Tuk-Tuk packed more under the hood than anyone was expecting. The result was a brilliant tongue-in-cheek chase sequence through the Indian streets.