Lotus will unveil the Type 130 electric hypercar on 16 July

It's has been more than a decade since we saw a new Lotus and the Type 130 is going to change the narrative and be an all-electric hypercar.

Sharing a teaser video, there's not too much to be learnt about Lotus' plans, except for a cool glowing name plate and a powered charging bay cover. Inside was can see a CCS socket set in carbonfibre, along with a name plate declaring that it is hand built in Britain. The centre of the charging bay appears to be empty, we suspect it's part of the airflow system.

It appears that this charging bay is on the rear of the car as you can just see a flash of red to the left and right which we assume is the rear lights. We've lightened a frame from the video for a clearer look.

Lotus has also confirmed that the Type 130 isn't going to be a mass production car - there will only be 130 models available to customers, so we're expecting true hypercar credentials, rather than it being an affordable enthusiast car like some previous production models.

We're expecting there to be a carbon tub at its core - and we're also expect this to lead the charge for future electric production cars from the company. Lotus told us that the Type 130 continues the company's heritage, while "we embark on a new journey for the business and the brand."

Lotus is now owned by Geely, who also owns Volvo - responsible for the Polestar EVs - as well as the LEVC - so there's no shortage of resources to sit behind this electric supercar project. However, talking to Evo, Lotus confirmed that they will be able to source future powertrains from outside Geely too.

Other details suggest that it will be four-wheel drive with a motor for each wheel, producing over 1000bhp and a weight below 1000kg. It's said to have a mid-mounted battery with a range of 250 miles.

The Type 130 is going to be revealed on 16 July in London and will go into production in Hethel, Norfolk. Deliveries will be from 2020.

We're also expecting to see new production models from Lotus announced in 2020, for those who can't quite stretch to a Type 130.