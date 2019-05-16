Triumph next to announce an electric motorbike in development

With pre-orders now open on Harley-Davidson's first all-electric motorcycle, the Livewire, and Ducati announcing its intentions, other manufacturers are undoubtedly working on their own bikes with electric drive trains.

One of those is Triumph. The British company has announced a collaboration with F1 team Williams' Advanced Engineering unit, Integral Powertrain and Warwick University to develop electric motorbike technology for possible future consumer launches.

A two-year undertaking, called Project Triumph TE-1, which could result in a range of all-electric vehicles from the brand.

"This new collaboration represents an exciting opportunity for Triumph and its partners to be leaders in the technology that will enable the electrification of motorcycles, which is driven by customers striving to reduce their environmental impact, combined with the desire for more economical transportation, and changing legislation," said Triumph's CEO, Nick Bloor.

"Project Triumph TE-1 is one part of our electric motorcycle strategy, focused on delivering what riders want and expect from their Triumph, which is the perfect balance of handling, performance and usability."

Harley-Davidson won't be looking over its shoulder quite yet, with the fruits of the partners' labour not even expected to be revealed for another couple of years. But, if you pardon the pun, the bike industry is certainly heading in the right direction.