Lotus is making an all-electric hypercar, the Type 130

Lotus has announced that it's developing a brand new production car, and this one's a bit exciting. The Type 130 will be its first all-electric hypercar, and will join a growing list of upcoming battery powered cars.

All we know so far about this car is that it's going to be Britain's first all-electric hypercar, which means it's going to be stupendously fast and - knowing Lotus - low to the ground. We don't even know its final name.

We could probably guess that it starts with the letter 'E', given the company's recent history. Just look down its production models and you'll see the Elise, Exige and Evora. Before those, we had the Evora, and the iconic Esprit.

For any car enthusiast, Lotus cars hold a special place in our hearts. For a couple of reasons. Firstly, they're generally really small, and designed to stand out. Secondly, the company was founded by Colin Chapman; a legend of motor racing car development.

Lotus made history building winning F1 cars in the 60s and 70s, built on an ethos of not just being powerful, but small, aerodynamic and lightweight.

This same approach was taken to its more popular road cars: the Exige and the Elise. Both of this were very small, lightweight two-seaters, that could take corners like a Blue Bottle fly.

They're far from being practical family cars, but they're insanely fun to be sat in, even if they are difficult for anyone over 5ft to get in and out of.

For the Type 130 then, there's a lot to be excited about. Could this be the British car to take on Tesla's upcoming new Roadster? We certainly hope so.