London ULEZ: What is the Ultra Low Emission Zone and how will it affect you?

London has introduced a charge for high-emissions vehicles entering a particular zone in London. As with other cities both large and small, London is struggling with air pollution and – like other cities, too – it has decided the only way is to deter high-polluting vehicles by charging them a daily fee to enter a set area.

The ULEZ, or Ultra Low Emission Zone, came into effect on 8 April and it covers the same area as the London Congestion Charge. So that’s from Marble Arch in the West across to Liverpool Street and Tower Bridge in the East and from Euston/King’s Cross in the North down to Elephant and Castle in the South.

On 26 October 2020 a London-wide Low Emission Zone (LEZ) will start for larger vehicles.

The ULEZ will then expand to all inner London boroughs a year later on 25 October 2021. That will essentially cover everywhere inside the North and South Circular roads – though the North and South circular roads themselves won’t be charged.

You can look up to see if a particular postcode is within the zone on the TfL website. If you’re planning a route on Waze, it’ll alert you if you’re passing through the zone.

The ULEZ charge operates 24 hours a day but goes from midnight to midnight – so if you drive in at 11pm and drive out at 1am you’ll need to pay two daily charges.

It costs £12.50 for most vehicle types, including cars, motorcycles and vans (up to and including 3.5 tonnes). The charge is steep, but if you drive an affected lorry over 3.5 tonnes or buses over 5 tonnes you’ll need to pay £100!

If you don’t pay the charge, the penalty is £160 - or £80 if you pay within two weeks. That’s if you’re a car – the lorry charge for non-payment is £1,000 reduced to £500 if you pay within the two weeks. It’s fair to suggest that some people will get badly caught out.

Vehicles are judged to be liable for the charge if they don’t meet particular Euro emissions standards – according to the Mayor of London’s figures, 60 percent of vehicles are already compliant. You can find out if your vehicle is affected on the Transport for London (TfL) Vehicle checker.

For petrol cars and vans, they’ll need to conform to Euro 4 and for diesel cars and vans it’s Euro 6. While the age is somewhat irrelevant, petrol cars made before 2005 will almost certainly be affected. But the rules come down heavy on diesel vehicles – Euro 6 came into force in 2015, so anything before that will be liable to be charged. For vans, the dates are roughly a year later.

For lorries, buses and other large vehicles, the Euro VI regulations need to be met so that’s basically anything pre-2014 that will be charged.

Motorcycles and mopeds need to meet the Euro 3 standards, so that’s anything registered before 2007.

Yes it’s different. So if you’re in a vehicle that needs to pay Congestion Charge and the ULEZ charge, you do need to pay both.

Residents who currently pay a Congestion Charge will have until 24 October 2021 to be compliant.