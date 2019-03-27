UK cars set to adopt speed warning devices under new EU laws

New rules have been agreed by the EU that mean every new car built from 2022 onwards will be fitted with anti-speeding devices to help prevent motorists from breaking the law.

These new rules will also apply to the UK car industry, whatever happens with Brexit.

New vehicles will need to be fitted with intelligent speed assistance (ISA) systems. This technology uses a combination of data via GPS and digital maps as well as road sign recognition cameras to tell the car what the current speed limit is.

The ISA system will then alert the driver to the speed limit and tell them when they are breaking that limit.

It was initially reported that cars would be automatically forced to slow down to avoid breaking the law, but it's since been made clear that this is not actually the case.

Daniel Dalton, the Tory MEP for the West Midlands has clarified that the agreement is just to alert drivers, not force a speed change:

Very inaccurate reporting on this issue - The agreement means cars have to alert drivers if they are over the speed limit, but they don’t have to slow them down. And the system can be overriden or turned off. https://t.co/JUfPX3DVAZ — Daniel Dalton (@ddalton40) 27 March 2019

He also explained: "The Commission wanted to make it compulsory that the car would automatically slow down to observe speed limits but we have secured a compromise where the system merely has to alert the driver that he or she is speeding."

This means the responsibility is still on the driver to ensure they're obeying the laws of the road. It also ensures that safe overtaking is still possible and maneuvers can be carried out if drivers need to pass slow-moving lorries, for example.

According to the BBC, some of this ISA technology is already being used by several car manufacturers including Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Peugeot-Citroen, Renault and more.

These systems have been in the works for some time, though there are some questions around whether current camera technology is good enough to do the job effectively enough.

It's important to remember that these sorts of changes are intended to keep people safe on the roads.

EU Commissioner Elżbieta Bieńkowska explained that: "Every year, 25,000 people lose their lives on our roads....with the new advanced safety features that will become mandatory, we can have the same kind of impact as when safety belts were first introduced."

It is hoped that mandatory ISA implementation will reduce collisions by 30 per cent and deaths by 20 per cent.

What do you think of these new rules? Will they make a difference?