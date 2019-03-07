The final production performance specifications for Harley-Davidson's first all-electric motorcycle are in and there are one or two surprises; it is faster and will go further than originally thought.

Shown during the Geneva International Motor Show 2019, the Harley Davidson LiveWire will be capable of accelerating from 0-60 in 3 seconds - that much we knew - but will also go from 60-80 in just 1.9 seconds.

The distance achievable on a single charge has also improved since we rode the concept model ourselves. The final specs list the maximum city range as 140 miles (225km). The bike will run for 88 miles for combined stop-and-go/highway riding - as determined by Harley's tests.

The LiveWire features Standard DC Fast Charge technology that will charge the battery up to 80 per cent in 40 minutes, or a full charge from 0-100 per cent in just an hour.

"The LiveWire is the apex in a new era of EV propulsion from Harley-Davidson," said company exec, Marc McAllister.

European pre-orders for the electric motorbike open in April on Harley-Davidson's website, with deliveries planned for the fourth quarter of the year.

It will start at £28,995 in the UK.

US pre-orders are open now and available at the same we address when accessed locally.